Talking Headways Podcast: Building a Culture of Transit Ridership

This week’s guest is Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority. Tom tells us about the challenges of creating the streetcar and a broader regional transit network, and explains the value capture mechanism that funds all of the KC Streetcar’s operations and maintenance, as well as some of the project design and construction. Listen in and hear the reasons for some of the unusual policy decisions behind the KC Streetcar, including the fact that it’s free to ride.