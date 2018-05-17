Today’s Headlines

- Psychology Is a Cheap Way to Boost Transit Ridership (Fast Company)
- How Milwaukee Is Becoming a Bike-Friendlier City (Shepherd Express)
- More Homeless Minnesotans Are Resorting to Sleeping on Trains (MPR)
- Bethesda, MD Offers Pop-Up Bike Lane on Bike-to-Work Day Friday (Curbed)
- Protected Bike Lane Would’ve Saved Philadelphia Bike Courier (Inquirer)
- Tampa Suburb Has Four-Year Waiting List to Fix Broken Sidewalks (WFTS)
- DC Council Wants Higher Taxes on Uber and Lyft to Fund Transit (Post)
- The AJC Has More Detail on Metro Atlanta’s Planned MARTA Expansion
- St. Augustine Starts Bike-Share (Record), Indianapolis’ Expands (Star), Detroit Launches Pilot (Freep)
- GOP Senator Claims Trump’s Zombie Infrastructure Plan Isn’t Dead (Route Fifty)