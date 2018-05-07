Today’s Headlines

  • Georgia Gov Signs “Milestone” Law Setting Up Regional Transit in Atlanta (AJC)
  • Atlanta Suburbanites Finally Starting to Embrace Transit (AJC)
  • New Bids for Minneapolis Light Rail Line Still Too High (Star Tribune)
  • Detroit Streetcar Ridership Plummeted Last Winter (Curbed, WDET)
  • Seattle Weighs Making Bike-Share Program Permanent (KOMO)
  • Lyft Puts 30 Self-Driving Cars on Las Vegas Streets (Engadget)
  • Mayor Urges Broward to Deliver Coup de Grace to Streetcar (S FL Reporter)
  • Orlando Takes Away Temporary Bike Lanes (WESH, WFTV)
  • Houston Chronicle Columnist: Walking in Houston Is Terrifying
