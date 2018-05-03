A New Way to Rank America’s Best Cities for Bicycling

PeopleforBikes Top 10 biking cities contain some surprises. Map: PeopleforBikes
PeopleforBikes Top 10 biking cities contain some surprises. Map: PeopleforBikes

A new ranking of America’s top cities for bicycling, courtesy of the bike industry-funded advocacy organization PeopleForBikes, has a slightly different take on the usual suspects.

Fort Collins, Colorado, gets the top spot in the new ranking, while Portland scored the highest among large cities. No surprises there.

But Tucson and San Diego landed in the top five among large cities, ranking ahead of Minneapolis, Seattle, and San Francisco, which is a bit of a curveball.

And PeopleForBikes stresses that even America’s best bicycling cities leave a lot to be desired. Nowhere ranked higher than a three on the organization’s five-point scale.

People for Bikes new ranking of top biking cities gives Fort Collins, Colorado, the top honors.

The new PeopleForBikes rating system attempts to ground the results in hard metrics. It’s based on several spatial and quantitative factors, including the availability of high-quality bike infrastructure, traffic injury rates, and how much people bike.

Because the ratings also take recent public investments in cycling into account, PeopleForBikes expects them to be volatile.

“It rewards cities not just for what they did 20 years ago, but also what they’re doing right now,” Michael Andersen writes at the PeopleForBikes’ blog. “As a result, these ratings will change. Cities will move both up and down.”

top-5-by-city-size

The ranking formula also assesses cycling levels by looking at how much people bike within concentric zones emanating from the city center. That helps to control for city size, meaning cities with a large geographic area like Austin won’t be inherently disadvantaged versus cities with tighter boundaries.

While the rankings only include American cities, they’re also intended to hold the U.S. up against the world’s best places for biking. No city received more than three stars out of a potential five-star rating.

“As much as it might hurt not to have any superstars, that’s honest,” PeopleForBikes President Tim Blumenthal told Andersen.

  • 1980Gardener

    my hometown of Wausau and former home of Madison on the list! yeah!

    Madison was the only place I commuted by bike, and it’s a nice city for it (at least when it’s warm).

  • While I am pleased to see Washington take its rightful place on the list, I am very surprised not to see Philadelphia. As a New Yorker visiting each of those cities just to ride there, I have been very impressed with both cities’ bike infrastructure.

    Philly is notable for having a bike lane network that touches all parts of town, including the remote Northeast, whereas New York’s bike lanes tend to be concentrated in Manhattan and in the sections of Brooklyn and Queens that are nearest to Manhattan.

    Still, despite the skewed distribution of New York’s bike lanes, the sheer number is remarkable, and makes navigating the city’s core very easy. Also, while bike lanes are not abundant in the outer boroughs, there are several extremely important ones far from Mamhattan, such as Bedford Avenue and Queens Boulevard. So for New York not to appear on the list is very strange.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The U.S. Cities Where Cycling Is Growing the Fastest

By Angie Schmitt |
This table, showing the top 10 U.S. cities where cycling is growing fastest, comes from a new report from the League of American Bicyclists that analyzes census data. Though the census only tracks bicycle commuting — and thus understates how many people are cycling — the results tell an interesting story about cycling trends. Notice […]

Less Affluent Americans More Likely to Bike for Transportation

By Angie Schmitt |
Who are bike improvements for? That can be a contentious question in cities where the implementation of bike infrastructure is associated with affluent white people. But as the above chart from Michael Andersen at People for Bikes shows, lower-income Americans are actually more likely than wealthy people to use a bike to get to work: […]