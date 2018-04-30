Today’s Headlines

- Nashville Transit Plan a Tough Sell in the Suburbs (Tennessean)
- Sun-Sentinel Readers Offer Alternatives to All-But-Dead Wave Streetcar
- Study: No Link Between Moving Closer to Transit and Lowering Household Transport Costs (CityLab)
- Cambridge Protesters Form Human Bike Lane Barrier (Boston Globe, Curbed)
- D.C. Extends Dockless Bike and Scooter Pilot Program (WTOP)
- ‘Smart Streets’ Coming to Dallas Later This Year (Dallas Innovates)
- Tacoma Becoming a More Bike-Friendly City (Tacoma Weekly)
- Speed Limit Reduced, Road Diet Coming on Asheville Street (WLOS)
- Technical Glitches Have Left Paris Littered With Inoperable E-Bikes (Vice)