Today’s Headlines

  • Larry Hogan Signs D.C. Metro Funding Bill (Bethesda Magazine)
  • Five Reasons to Be Skeptical of Autonomous Vehicles (Mobility Lab)
  • Drivers Hate Them, But Traffic Cameras Save Lives (Governing)
  • Seattle Transit Group Releases Map of Its Dream Light Rail System (PI)
  • D.C. Considers Cameras to Catch Drivers Using Bus Lanes Illegally (WTOP)
  • Dallas Will Start Charging $1 to Ride Streetcar (News)
  • Philly Garbage Truck Upgrades Will Protect Cyclists and Pedestrians (Philly Voice)
  • Charlotte Closes Sidewalk Loophole as Pedestrian Deaths Mount (Observer)
  • Baltimore City Council Considers Complete Streets Bill (Next City)