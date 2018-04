Talking Headways Podcast: Climbing the Ladder Together

This week we’re joined by Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone. Somerville is an inner suburb of Boston and highly walkable, and the city is currently working on plans for transit-oriented development around the Green Line Extension.

Mayor Curtatone talks about how that effort is progressing and can be recreated in the future, and how the city has transformed yet maintained its unique character over his 14 years in office.