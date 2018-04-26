Today’s Headlines

- Pelosi: Dems Will Move Quickly on Infrastructure If They Win Back House (Roll Call)
- D.C. Metro Hires Former NY MTA Safety Chief as New CEO (WaPo)
- Seattle Scaling Back Transpo Projects in Response to Shortfall (Seattle Times)
- Minneapolis Light Rail Project Headed to Court Again (Southwest Journal)
- Salt Lake County Considers Sales Tax Bump to Fund Transit and Roads (Tribune)
- Charleston Raises Parking Rates, Offers More Alternatives to Driving (City Paper)
- Mechanics Say They’re Overwhelmed After Charlotte Light Rail Extension (Observer)
- Streetcar Extension Not a Priority for New Orleans RTA (Gambit)
- Seattle Businesses Favor Parking Over Bike Lane (KIRO)