Today’s Headlines

  • Pelosi: Dems Will Move Quickly on Infrastructure If They Win Back House (Roll Call)
  • D.C. Metro Hires Former NY MTA Safety Chief as New CEO (WaPo)
  • Seattle Scaling Back Transpo Projects in Response to Shortfall (Seattle Times)
  • Minneapolis Light Rail Project Headed to Court Again (Southwest Journal)
  • Salt Lake County Considers Sales Tax Bump to Fund Transit and Roads (Tribune)
  • Charleston Raises Parking Rates, Offers More Alternatives to Driving (City Paper)
  • Mechanics Say They’re Overwhelmed After Charlotte Light Rail Extension (Observer)
  • Streetcar Extension Not a Priority for New Orleans RTA (Gambit)
  • Seattle Businesses Favor Parking Over Bike Lane (KIRO)
    Blake, slight correction: The Metrorail Safety Commission (an oversight body), not the DC Metro, has hired a new CEO.