Today’s Headlines

  • Van Driver Kills 10, Injures 15 in Toronto (Toronto Star)
  • Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan May Scrap Bike Lane Program (Free Press)
  • DC Policy Establishment Warms to Trump’s Plan to Shrink Federal Spending on Infrastructure (Governing)
  • New Fort Lauderdale Mayor Plans to Kill the Wave Streetcar (WJCT)
  • Baton Rouge Leaders See Infrastructure as Health and Safety Issue (Advocate)
  • Seattle DOT Bans E-Scooters Until Permit Program Is in Place (Seattle Times)
  • Deborah Hersman: Eliminating Traffic Deaths Is Possible (San Antonio Express-News)
  • Congressman Stands in the Way of Buffalo Rail Expansion (News)
  • Austin Cyclists Want Debris Removed From Bike Lanes (KXAN)
  • Dallas Might Start Regulating Dockless Bike-Share (Route Fifty)