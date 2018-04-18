Today’s Headlines

  • Low-Income Millennials Who Can’t Move to Cities Are Forced to Drive More (SSTI)
  • Portland Arterial Roads Still Deadly for Cyclists and Pedestrians (Mercury)
  • San Antonio Looks to Fill 1,900-Mile Sidewalk Backlog (Rivard Report)
  • Houston Will Spend $10M on 50 Miles of Protected Bike Lanes (Houston Chronicle)
  • 74,000 People Attend “Atlanta Streets Alive” to Reinvent DeKalb Ave (Curbed)
  • St. Louis Dockless Bike-Shares Debut on Chilly Morning (Post-Dispatch)
  • Elon Musk Has Raised $113 Million for His Hyperloop Scam (CNBC)
  • NoVa Cyclists Use Empty Parking Decks to Race After Hours (CityLab)
  • How to Spot a Fake Uber Driver (Today)