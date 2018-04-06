Today’s Headlines

- Columbia Journalism Review: Don’t Blame the Victim When Covering Car Crashes
- CNU Remembers the Life and Work of Hank Dittmar
- Charlotte Officials Don’t Care About Catching Speeding Drivers (WSOC)
- Portland Will Spend $2 Million on Bike Lanes, Crosswalk Improvements (KXL)
- Downtown Jacksonville Getting Its First Protected Bike Lane (Metro Jacksonville)
- Orlando Installs Pop-Up Bike Lanes on Dangerous Road (WESH)
- Potential Kansas City Streetcar Stops Unveiled (Biz Journal)
- Seattle Considers Raising Ride-Hailing Base Fare to Give Drivers a Raise (GeekWire)
- Pittsburgh Airport Is Ready for Light Rail (Tribune-Review)
- Dockless Bikes Have Nothing on Dockless Cars (Slate)