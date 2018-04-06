Today’s Headlines

  • Columbia Journalism Review: Don’t Blame the Victim When Covering Car Crashes
  • CNU Remembers the Life and Work of Hank Dittmar
  • Charlotte Officials Don’t Care About Catching Speeding Drivers (WSOC)
  • Portland Will Spend $2 Million on Bike Lanes, Crosswalk Improvements (KXL)
  • Downtown Jacksonville Getting Its First Protected Bike Lane (Metro Jacksonville)
  • Orlando Installs Pop-Up Bike Lanes on Dangerous Road (WESH)
  • Potential Kansas City Streetcar Stops Unveiled (Biz Journal)
  • Seattle Considers Raising Ride-Hailing Base Fare to Give Drivers a Raise (GeekWire)
  • Pittsburgh Airport Is Ready for Light Rail (Tribune-Review)
  • Dockless Bikes Have Nothing on Dockless Cars (Slate)