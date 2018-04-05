Today’s Headlines

- Trump’s Top Infrastructure Advisor Leaves White House (CNBC, The Hill)
- Parents of Miami Bridge Collapse Victim Sue Designers and Builders (WaPo)
- Pausing Seattle Streetcar Could Drive Price Tag Even Higher (Crosscut)
- Six-Lane NoVa “Super Street” Will at Least Include Bus Lanes and Bike Lanes (WTOP)
- Twin Cities Officials Fly to D.C. to Lobby for Light Rail Funding (Pioneer Press)
- Alabama Officials Really Want to Widen Huntsville Freeway (WHNT)
- Nashville Hosts Complete Streets Conference Ahead of Transit Vote (WSMV)
- Bike-Share Expands in Oahu (KHON) and Austin (Fox 7)
- El Paso Road-Tests Restored Vintage Streetcar (El Paso Times)
- To Protect Pedestrians, Prague Bans Bikes—But Not All Cars (Guardian)