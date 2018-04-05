Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s Top Infrastructure Advisor Leaves White House (CNBC, The Hill)
  • Parents of Miami Bridge Collapse Victim Sue Designers and Builders (WaPo)
  • Pausing Seattle Streetcar Could Drive Price Tag Even Higher (Crosscut)
  • Six-Lane NoVa “Super Street” Will at Least Include Bus Lanes and Bike Lanes (WTOP)
  • Twin Cities Officials Fly to D.C. to Lobby for Light Rail Funding (Pioneer Press)
  • Alabama Officials Really Want to Widen Huntsville Freeway (WHNT)
  • Nashville Hosts Complete Streets Conference Ahead of Transit Vote (WSMV)
  • Bike-Share Expands in Oahu (KHON) and Austin (Fox 7)
  • El Paso Road-Tests Restored Vintage Streetcar (El Paso Times)
  • To Protect Pedestrians, Prague Bans Bikes—But Not All Cars (Guardian)