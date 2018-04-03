Today’s Headlines

- Emails: AZ Gov Let Uber Test Autonomous Cars Without Telling Public (AP)
- Elaine Herzberg Won’t Be the Last Person Killed by a Self-Driving Car (Wired)
- D.C. the Latest City to Tax Ride-Hailing to Fund Transit (WaPo)
- Will the Atlanta BeltLine Get BRT, Light Rail, or Nothing at All? (Atlanta Mag)
- Lyft Backs Nashville Transit Referendum (Tennessean)
- Cost of Austin Transit Plan Depends on How Much Rail Is Built (Statesman)
- Seattle Mayor Halts Streetcar Expansion as Costs Continue to Rise (My Northwest)
- Orlando Officers Under Investigation After Accusing Black Teens of Jaywalking (WESH)
- VA Beach Official Threatened to Punch Transpo Sec Over Transit Funds (Pilot)
- Ride-Hailing Apps Specifically for Women Are on the Rise (Winnipeg Sun)