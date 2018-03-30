Today’s Headlines

- Uber Settles With Family of Tempe Woman Killed by Driverless Car (NPR)
- Trump Just Can’t Let Go of “Infrastructure Plan” (Roll Call)
- New Transit Opposition Group Surfaces in Nashville (WSMV)
- Louisiana Governor Open to Tolls on Existing Interstates (Times-Picayune)
- Tampa Transit Authority Now Planning Bus Lanes for Full 41-Mile BRT Route (TB Times)
- MARTA Considers Extending Rail Into Clayton County (AJC)
- St. Louis Trolley Isn’t Really a Transit Project at All (Strong Towns)
- Albuquerque Suddenly Removes Posts Separating Bike Lane From Car Traffic (KRQE)
- Memphis Announces Locations of First 60 Bike-Share Stations (Flyer)
- Charlotte Looks for Alternative Route for Red Line Light Rail (WSOC)