Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Settles With Family of Tempe Woman Killed by Driverless Car (NPR)
  • Trump Just Can’t Let Go of “Infrastructure Plan” (Roll Call)
  • New Transit Opposition Group Surfaces in Nashville (WSMV)
  • Louisiana Governor Open to Tolls on Existing Interstates (Times-Picayune)
  • Tampa Transit Authority Now Planning Bus Lanes for Full 41-Mile BRT Route (TB Times)
  • MARTA Considers Extending Rail Into Clayton County (AJC)
  • St. Louis Trolley Isn’t Really a Transit Project at All (Strong Towns)
  • Albuquerque Suddenly Removes Posts Separating Bike Lane From Car Traffic (KRQE)
  • Memphis Announces Locations of First 60 Bike-Share Stations (Flyer)
  • Charlotte Looks for Alternative Route for Red Line Light Rail (WSOC)