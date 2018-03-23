Today’s Headlines

  • D.C. Mayor Proposes Ride-Hailing Tax to Fund Metro (WaPo)
  • More Coverage of the Questions Raised By Uber’s Fatal Self-Driving Car Crash (The Verge, Bloomberg)
  • Maybe Charlotte Should Have Built Less Parking Around Its Blue Line (Observer)
  • Miami Transit Tracker Won’t Link With Ride- or Bike-Sharing Apps (Miami Today)
  • Vandals Cut Brakes on Seattle Bike-Share Bikes (KIRO)
  • Portland Will Buy Two Streetcars — Maybe More (Oregonian)
  • Oklahoma City Installs Shelters and Wiring for Future Streetcar (Oklahoman)
  • Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Now a Parking Lot Developer (USA Today)