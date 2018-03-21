Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Officials Don’t Understand Why Trump Favors Rural Roads (WaPo)
  • Tempe Police Chief Blames Pedestrian for Driverless Uber Killing Her (SF Chronicle)
  • Pittsburgh Wants to Upgrade Transit (Post-Gazette) But Federal BRT Funding Could Vanish (WESA)
  • Arkansas Study Will Focus on Reducing Pedestrian Deaths (Democrat-Gazette)
  • NC Triangle Will Hear Soon on Federal Funding for Light Rail (Daily Tarheel)
  • Atlanta Bike Czar Wants More Interconnected Bike Lanes (WABE)
  • Seattle Mayor Orders Review of Rising Streetcar Costs (Seattle Times)
  • New Bike Lanes in Royal Oak, MI (Daily Tribune), Richmond (WRC), and Reno (KTVN)
  • Underpaid and Driven Into Debt, Uber and Ola Drivers Strike in India (Reuters)
  • China’s New Rules for Transit Riders Are Like Something Out of ‘Black Mirror’ (Reuters)
  • AnoNYC

    Dashcam video of the self-driving car that killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona