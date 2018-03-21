Today’s Headlines

- Transit Officials Don’t Understand Why Trump Favors Rural Roads (WaPo)
- Tempe Police Chief Blames Pedestrian for Driverless Uber Killing Her (SF Chronicle)
- Pittsburgh Wants to Upgrade Transit (Post-Gazette) But Federal BRT Funding Could Vanish (WESA)
- Arkansas Study Will Focus on Reducing Pedestrian Deaths (Democrat-Gazette)
- NC Triangle Will Hear Soon on Federal Funding for Light Rail (Daily Tarheel)
- Atlanta Bike Czar Wants More Interconnected Bike Lanes (WABE)
- Seattle Mayor Orders Review of Rising Streetcar Costs (Seattle Times)
- New Bike Lanes in Royal Oak, MI (Daily Tribune), Richmond (WRC), and Reno (KTVN)
- Underpaid and Driven Into Debt, Uber and Ola Drivers Strike in India (Reuters)
- China’s New Rules for Transit Riders Are Like Something Out of ‘Black Mirror’ (Reuters)