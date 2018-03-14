Today’s Headlines

  • Reason No. 1,657 Why Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Will Fail (Observer)
  • Austin Transpo Board Recommends BRT on Congested Street (Monitor)
  • Guerrilla Signage Says Asheville Jaywalkers “Subject to Abuse” by Police (Citizen-Times)
  • Milwaukee Streetcar Extension Passed Over for TIGER Grant (Biz Times)
  • Pre-Fab Bus Platforms Can Shave Time Off Stops (CityLab)
  • Apple Maps Now Lets Users Search for Bike-Share Stations (Tech Crunch)
  • Buffalo Subway Seeks State Funds for Repairs (Buffalo News)
  • Minneapolis’ Talks With Freight Hauler on Commuter Rail Break Down (Star Trib)
  • Repeal of Indiana’s Light-Rail Ban Is Back on Track (Indianapolis Star)
  • Everything You Wanted to Know About LYNX But Were Afraid to Ask (Charlotte Five)
  • stairbob

    So, people from New Jersey are paying the Outerbridge toll and the express bus fare, just to have an hour-plus trip from S.I. into Manhattan? Wow, commuting from New Jersey must be really terrible.