Today’s Headlines

- All Over America, Jaywalking Laws Are Disproportionately Enforced Against Black People (New Republic)
- The Washington Post Editorial Board Backs a Gas Tax Hike
- Atlanta Receives Federal Grant for Downtown-Summerhill BRT (Curbed)
- Bike-Share Data Shows People Are Riding Them in Charlotte (Observer)
- Seattle Mall Will Expand When Light Rail Arrives (KING)
- Jacksonville Streets Are Hard to Navigate for Disabled (Times-Union)
- Akron’s Main Street Is Getting a Protected Bike Lane (WKSU)
- Minneapolis Tries Plastic Posts to Slow Down Drivers (Star Tribune)
- Nonprofit Looks to Fill Void in Transit-Starved Tampa Suburb (WUSF)
- Dockless Scooter-Shares Plan to Expand Outside California (Curbed)