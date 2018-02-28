Today’s Headlines

- Key Republican Says Trump Infrastructure Plan Won’t Pass “This Year” (Politico)
- New Street-Mapping Tool Can Help Transpo Modes Share the Curb (Atlantic)
- Judge Rules Minneapolis Southwest Light Rail Line Can Move Forward (MPR)
- Wisconsin Mulls Transit to Move Milwaukee Workers to New Plants (WPR)
- Drivers Are Blocking Bike Lanes in Atlanta (WABE) and Bus Stops in Philly (Inquirer)
- After Two Years, D.C. Already Considering Replacing Streetcars (WTOP)
- Proposed Austin Development Has More Space for Cars Than People (Monitor)
- Charlotte’s Blue Line Extension Opens in Two Weeks (WFAE)
- Paris Court Strikes Down a Car-Free Seine (CityLab)