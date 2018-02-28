Today’s Headlines

  • Key Republican Says Trump Infrastructure Plan Won’t Pass “This Year” (Politico)
  • New Street-Mapping Tool Can Help Transpo Modes Share the Curb (Atlantic)
  • Judge Rules Minneapolis Southwest Light Rail Line Can Move Forward (MPR)
  • Wisconsin Mulls Transit to Move Milwaukee Workers to New Plants (WPR)
  • Drivers Are Blocking Bike Lanes in Atlanta (WABE) and Bus Stops in Philly (Inquirer)
  • After Two Years, D.C. Already Considering Replacing Streetcars (WTOP)
  • Proposed Austin Development Has More Space for Cars Than People (Monitor)
  • Charlotte’s Blue Line Extension Opens in Two Weeks (WFAE)
  • Paris Court Strikes Down a Car-Free Seine (CityLab)