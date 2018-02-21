Today’s Headlines

  • Maryland Knew Baltimore Metro Needed ‘Emergency Repairs’ in November (Sun)
  • Nashville Transit Opponents Take to the Airwaves (Tennessean)
  • Even Transit-Friendly Seattle Isn’t Immune to Bikelash (KOMO)
  • Boston’s Green Line Leads the Nation in Light-Rail Derailments (Herald)
  • Arizona Gives Waymo First Driverless Ride-Hailing Permit in U.S. (Bloomberg)
  • Charlotte Residents Mad About Streetcar Construction (WSOC)
  • Amazon Failure Shows Detroit Is Behind Other Cities on Transit (WXYZ)
  • St. Louis Experiments With On-Demand Downtown Shuttles (Next City)