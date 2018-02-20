American Cities and the Creeping Criminalization of Walking

Montclair, California, is the latest American city to fall for the dangerous fiction that outlawing the act of walking while looking at a mobile device will make people safer.

Rather than address the systemic threats to pedestrian safety, it's easier for some cities to blame victims. Photo: Don Kostelec
Walking in America is dangerous business. If you get around on your own two feet, odds are you routinely have to deal with high-speed streets designed with little if any accommodation for walking, dodging aggressive drivers any time you cross.

It takes a toll. Almost 6,000 pedestrians were killed in 2016 — a nearly 50 percent rise over 2009. A disproportionate share of victims are people of color and the elderly.

Then there are the laws that criminalize the basic act of walking. Jacksonville, Florida, for instance, has a confusing array of 28 different laws limiting pedestrian behavior, which police wield selectively to harass and fine people of color, according to an investigation by ProPublica and the Times Leader.

Instead of addressing the root causes of pedestrian deaths, our institutions have criminalized the ordinary act of walking, exposing the most vulnerable members of society to the punitive effects of biased law enforcement.

The injustices that arise from criminalizing pedestrians may get worse as more cities look to outlaw the act of walking while looking at or listening to a mobile device. The latest domino to fall is Montclair, California, where the City Council late last year passed an ordinance that bans texting or wearing headphones in crosswalks. Honolulu passed a similar law last summer.

It’s a developing trend that echoes the historical origins of jaywalking laws nearly a century ago. As historian Peter Norton details in his book “Fighting Traffic,” the offense of jaywalking was concocted by automotive interests to deflect public outrage about the massive loss of life motorists were inflicting in American cities. Creating a social stigma around people who refused to cede the street to cars was a means for car companies to redirect blame back onto victims and strengthen motorists’ claim to the right-of-way.

Fast forward to the present day, and it’s clear that technologies like ubiquitous wireless connectivity are incompatible with the act of driving safely and the concentration it requires. We know distracted driving should be treated like a public health epidemic, and yet marketing efforts like the Ford Motor Company’s “petextrian” campaign shift the blame to people struck by motorists.

Image: Ford Motor Company

In the same way earlier laws regulating the act of walking abetted the automotive industry’s play for dominance on city streets, the new wave of laws about “distracted walking” deflects attention from the dangerous combination of driving and internet connectivity that’s embedded in the products sold by today’s car companies.

And it seems to be working, despite the absence of data to support the notion that “distracted walking” is a serious public safety issue. In Montclair, City Manager Ed Starr proposed the new law after reading an article about texting and driving in China without contacting any pedestrian safety experts, reports the Daily Bulletin.

Tellingly, cities that have recently had success reducing pedestrian fatalities — like New York — haven’t done it by blaming pedestrians. They’ve made streets safer for everyone by reducing the incidence of speeding through street design measures and automated enforcement.

With the new laws targeting people in crosswalks, the strategy of changing behavior that inflicts harm on other people goes out the window. Instead, police resources will be wasted on pointless tickets, and people on foot will be further marginalized, harassed, and exposed to the risk of racially discriminatory arrests.

Correction: Montclair, New Jersey, was originally identified as a city with new pedestrian rules. The correct city is Montclair, California. 

  • Adrian Horczak

    “City Manager Ed Starr proposed the new law after reading an article about texting and driving”

    How does he draw the conclusion that distracted walking is a problem after reading about the real problem: distracted driving

  • 1980Gardener

    I don’t see how this is a bad law. Whenever we are driving, walking, cycling, snowmobiling, whatever, we should be focused on what we are doing and what is around us. Distracted transit, whatever the mode, puts ourselves at risks and imposes costs on others and society in general.

    Disappointing to see this principle attacked. We all support pedestrian friendly communities and options – but that doesn’t mean we need to be so reactive, or react so threatened, when someone seeks to regulate what we hold dear.

  • …Montclair, New Jersey

    California*.

  • Jeff

    Sure, unless you are simply doing nothing, just like walking along or something, in which case the whole driving/biking/snow-mobiling thing isn’t really your problem.

  • It’s already illegal for pedestrians to “leave the curb suddenly in the path of a vehicle”, so all this victim blaming law does is add insult to (literal) injury. Additionally, the $100 fine has the potential to create an undue and obscene financial burden on people who can least afford it.

  • 1980Gardener

    It does more than “victim blaming” (which isn’t necessary a bad thing when the victim is the one at fault) – it works to put people on notice of the harm caused by irresponsible actions.

    On the whole, law is meant to set the rules for society and make society a better place – exactly that this is looking to do.

  • 1980Gardener

    Walking isn’t “doing nothing” – it is an important method of transit which should be encouraged to be conducted in a responsible and safe manner.

  • On the whole, law is meant to set the rules for society and make society a better place – exactly that this is looking to do.

    Just because something is legislated does not mean that it improves society. This is a prime example. Threatening someone with a fine of $100 for walking across the street, even otherwise legally within a crosswalk, because they’re talking on the phone or listening to music does NOTHING to improve road safety or society as a whole.

  • Jeff

    Okay, then how can I opt out of the whole driving thing? I figured by, you know, not driving, I could just kind of live my life without being on the high level of alert needed to drive, but you’re saying so that other people can drive I need to act a special way?

  • 1980Gardener

    “Okay, then how can I opt out of the whole driving thing?”

    – While it is not easy in most locations, you can try a combination of public transit , walking and cycling.

    “I figured by, you know, not driving, I could just kind of live my life without being on the high level of alert needed to drive, but you’re saying so that other people can drive I need to act a special way?”

    – You need to act a “special way” (I assume you mean act responsibly) because you live in a community and you should be responsible for your own actions and not impose undue risk upon yourself, drivers, other pedestrians, cyclists, buses, skateboarders, etc.

    – The only way it would make sense to allow you to walk in a distracted manner would be if we told everyone else they could not drive, ride a bus, or ride a bike so that you would not be bothered by having to pay attention. I don’t see that as a realistic approach – do you? Maybe a hut in the woods is more your style?

  • 1980Gardener

    I’m surprised you don’t think the threat of a fine would encourage responsible behavior. Is it because the fine is too low?

  • Jonathan Krall

    No. Because people aren’t stupid. They are already scared witless of being hit by a car. Stand at any intersection and watch them hurrying and scurrying to stay out of the way of the cars. The fine is just adding insult to injury.

    Further, as Angie and others point out, it is one more tool that cops can use to get revenue for their city. And where will they get that extra revenue? In the part of town where aggressive policing will generate the fewest complaints. This is just one more way for a predatory police department to extract money from poor and minority neighborhoods.

  • 1980Gardener

    I’m surprised you think people are “scared witless.” that is not my experience at all – I often feel as if I am the only one not walking in front of a moving car 😉 You must live in quite the responsible city!

    Every ‘broken windows’ style and behavior-type law runs the risk of targeting poor and/or minority residents; however, that is a call for safeguards, not a reason to scrap the law in the first place.

  • Every city faces resource constraints. Working from a data-driven, systematic approach to safety you’d want to focus those resources on the actions that do the most to contribute to collisions, injuries, and fatalities. What might those be?

    Well, it isn’t people listening to music in a crosswalk. In a 2015 study NHTSA found that the critical reason for the crash–the thing that happened right before a collision occurred–was driver error in 94% of collisions. Let me repeat–NINETY-FOUR PERCENT.
    – Recognition errors (I’d swear there wasn’t anyone there)
    – Decision errors (if I speed up I can beat that yellow light before it turns red)
    – Performance errors (I’m okay taking this corner fast on a dark and rainy day)

    Study link: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/812115

    If you aren’t focusing your enforcement as well as engineering efforts on 94% of the problem you’re wasting tax dollars.

    Did I mention it was driver error in 94% of all collisions? This isn’t even just about pedestrians.

  • Jacob Wilson

    Yeah maybe we should have walking helmets too! Think of all the lives that could be saved.

    Also padded suites and running lights should probably be mandatory for walking down to the corner store or going for an evening stroll.

    Why not licenses too! We’ll have “walkers ed” where you learn how to walk without falling over. I’d say for safety it should require regular refreshers too and naturally fees to support the bureaucracy of administering them.

  • 1980Gardener

    “Yeah maybe we should have walking helmets too! Think of all the lives that could be saved.”

    – How many do you think? I would have guessed quite few.

    “Also padded suites and running lights should probably be mandatory for walking down to the corner store or going for an evening stroll.”

    – Running lights are great idea. I have a pair which I always wear when running at night or at dusk.

    “Why not licenses too! We’ll have “walkers ed” where you learn how to walk without falling over. I’d say for safety it should require regular refreshers too and naturally fees to support the bureaucracy of administering them.”

    – Not sure I see the value – wouldn’t this fine be enough to encourage people to take responsibility?

  • redbike

    City Manager Ed Starr hatched the idea for the law while reading about a “cell phone lane” in Chongqing, China. It’s unclear if the lane was a bureaucratic joke – it’s only 100 feet long – but Starr began to think more seriously about pedestrian safety.

    “I’d heard that in Honolulu, they had adopted an ordinance regarding the use of electronic devices by pedestrians,” Starr said. – from the cited Daily Bulletin article

    Along with lack of clarity about whether the “cell phone lane” was a bureaucratic joke, dunno whether posting this on Streetsblog is clickbait or serious.

    Though apparently it’s a minority view here, IMHO sharing public space requires sharing responsibility. Walking While Distracted – I prefer “Obliviot” or “Meanderthal” to “Pedtextrian” – is selfish and potentially dangerous, just as Driving While Distracted is also selfish and potentially dangerous. The difference: if Obliviots / Meanderthals collide on a sidewalk, it’s embarrassing to them and entertaining to onlookers. If motor vehicle drivers (who may be distracted) collide with pedestrians (who may be distracted), physics stacks the deck against pedestrians.

    I’m all for imposing strict liability standards on motor vehicle operators, but that doesn’t (and shouldn’t) remove the responsibility for pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings. Simply put: there’s no right to Walk While Distracted.

  • Jeff

    I spend most of my time on a bike, and yeah, of course I have to deal with pedestrians being “distracted”. I just ride at a speed and maintain a lane position appropriate for the fact that pedestrians may do unexpected things. No, I do not expect pedestrians–human beings just walking around minding their own business–to roll out a red carpet for me and my bicycle.

  • 1980Gardener

    Good. I’m glad to hear you are more accomodating to others than you suggested.

    however, I still don’t see why you oppose this law – too heavy-handed (i.e fines too high) or is it just that distracting walking is a fact of life?

