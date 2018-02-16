Today’s Headlines

- So Much for Infrastructure Week 2.0 (Huffington Post)
- Florida Can’t Afford Access to Trump Infrastructure Funds (Miami Herald)
- Dallas Needs More Bike Lanes to Make Bike-Share Work (Morning News)
- Baltimore Bike Lanes Delayed Again Over Fire Truck Access Concerns (Sun)
- Tax on Uber/Lyft Trips Would Fund Atlanta Mass Transit (WXIA)
- Seattle Group Launches Kickstarter to Bring Back Historic Trolleys (Next City)
- No Funding for Minneapolis Transit in Trump Budget (Star Tribune)
- Waymo-Uber Trial Made One Tech Writer Stop Trusting Self-Driving Cars (The Verge)
- How to Turn a Stroad Into a Street or a Road (Strong Towns)
- Cities Have Turned These 11 Underpasses Into Parks (Curbed)