Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Lacks Any Real Funding (CBS, WaPo)
  • It Also Lacks Votes (NYT)
  • Baltimore Metro to Unexpectedly Close for a Month for Emergency Repairs (Sun)
  • Engineers Push Back Against Criticism of Tampa-St. Pete BRT Plan (TB Times)
  • Negotiations Stall Over Minneapolis’s Use of Freight Line for Passenger Rail (KSTP)
  • Grand Rapids Wins Federal Funding for BRT Line to Grand Valley State (MLive)
  • Albuquerque Mayor Ignored Warning Signs About BRT Problems (ABQ Journal)
  • Deseret News Delves Into What It Takes to Maintain Utah Transit
  • Eight of Louisiana’s Busiest Bridges Are Structurally Deficient (Shreveport Times)
  • Uber’s Flying Cars Are Really Just Fancy Helicopters (Tech Crunch)