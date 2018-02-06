Today’s Headlines

- Trump Administration Wants to Expedite Road Expansion Projects (USA Today)
- Quartz Questions Whether Ride-Hailing Services Are Out to Kill Public Transit
- Suburbanites Mad About Paying More to Park at Metro Stations (WaPo)
- Mayor Landrieu Doubts Trump Infrastructure Plan Will Help Rebuild New Orleans (AP)
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor: Wave Is Key Cog in Future Transit System (Sun Sentinel)
- Cleveland Transit Advocates Propose Uber and Lyft Tax to Fund Buses (Plain Dealer)
- Aspen, CO, Looks to Extend Free Transit and Bike-Share Programs (Aspen Times)
- Maryland Transit Will Equip More Baltimore Buses With GPS (Baltimore Sun)
- Tampa Bay Times: Closing Bayshore Is “Extreme,” But Tampa Needs Car-Free Zones
- Bike-Share Closer to Launching in St. Louis, Memphis, and Blacksburg, VA (St. Louis Public Radio, Commercial Appeal, Roanoke Times)