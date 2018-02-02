Today’s Headlines

- Of Course Trump Blames Dems for Fatal West Virginia Train Crash (NBC News)
- Fort Worth Considers Cutting Police to Fund Transit Expansion (Star-Telegram)
- Philadelphia Bill Calls for More Development Along the El (Curbed)
- Uber Gets Into the Dockless Bike-Share Biz (The Drive, Gizmodo, The Verge)
- Companies Like Uber Are Fueling Inequality (WaPo)
- Metro Detroit Officials Debate Trying Again on Transit (News)
- Connect Savannah: Use Parking Revenue to Fund Other Transpo Options
- Will Megan Barry’s Affair Hurt Nashville Transit at the Ballot Box? (Public Radio)
- How to Combat the Most Common Arguments Against Transit (Mobility Lab)
- Look, Up in the Sky! It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s … Cable Cars in Miami? (Today)