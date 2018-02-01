Today’s Headlines

- Economists Ask Cities Not to Give Away the Farm to Amazon (Seattle Times)
- Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Is Just Like His Hotel Business (Vanity Fair)
- Northeastern Towns Try to Bring Back Regional Rail (Governing)
- Curbed Atlanta Has an Update on MARTA’s New Transit-Oriented Developments
- Despite Gripes, It’s Too Soon to Regulate Dallas Bike-Shares (D Magazine)
- New Bike Lanes Coming to Memphis (Flyer) and Colorado Springs (Gazette)
- Charlotte Observer Breaks Down the Lynx Blue Line Extension Opening in March
- San Antonio’s Long-Dead Streetcar Still an Issue in GOP Politics (Express News)
- Philadelphia Opens Homeless Services Center in Train Station (Inquirer)
- Indiana House Votes to Lift Light-Rail Ban (WISH, WFYI)