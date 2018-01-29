Today’s Headlines

- The Federal Transportation Trust Fund Is Still Going Broke Under Trump’s Plan (NBC)
- Cyclists Are At the Mercy of Drivers Even When They Follow the Law (Bicycling)
- Lawmakers Inch Closer to Dedicated Funding Source for DC Metro (Post)
- Whether It’s BRT or Rail, It Must Be Fast and Frequent, Experts Tell Tampa Bay Times
- Transit Boosters Raised $1.3M to Back Nashville Referendum (Tennessean)
- Nashville Transit Opponents Have No Alternative, Critics Say (Fox 17)
- Agency Funds 10 Philadelphia-Area Bike/Ped Projects (Inquirer)
- Olympia Plan Will Widen Sidewalks, Add Bike Lanes Downtown (The Olympian)
- Waco’s On-Demand Transit Service Threatened by Funding Cuts (Tribune)
- Lyft Stole Riders’ Data, Too (Slate)