Today’s Headlines

  • The Federal Transportation Trust Fund Is Still Going Broke Under Trump’s Plan (NBC)
  • Cyclists Are At the Mercy of Drivers Even When They Follow the Law (Bicycling)
  • Lawmakers Inch Closer to Dedicated Funding Source for DC Metro (Post)
  • Whether It’s BRT or Rail, It Must Be Fast and Frequent, Experts Tell Tampa Bay Times
  • Transit Boosters Raised $1.3M to Back Nashville Referendum (Tennessean)
  • Nashville Transit Opponents Have No Alternative, Critics Say (Fox 17)
  • Agency Funds 10 Philadelphia-Area Bike/Ped Projects (Inquirer)
  • Olympia Plan Will Widen Sidewalks, Add Bike Lanes Downtown (The Olympian)
  • Waco’s On-Demand Transit Service Threatened by Funding Cuts (Tribune)
  • Lyft Stole Riders’ Data, Too (Slate)