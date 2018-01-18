China’s Investment in Subways Puts the U.S. to Shame

Seven of the world's 12 largest subway systems are now in China, and the country isn't about to stop building. Chart: Yonah Freemark
In America, we spend tens of billions of dollars on transportation infrastructure each year — mostly on roads that induce driving and traffic, increase carbon emissions, and claim a shocking number of lives. The nation’s political leadership is currently dithering about how to pay for a $200 billion infrastructure package that promises more business-as-usual spending. And the Trump White House is withholding funds for transit expansion projects across the country for ideological reasons.

Meanwhile, China is currently in the midst of the most ambitious subway construction boom the world has ever seen. The implications for the future of the country — as well as the global climate — are huge. Yonah Freemark at the Transport Politic takes a look at the dizzying pace of rapid transit expansion in dozens of Chinese cities:

A country largely bereft of metros in the 1990s now has more than 5,000 kilometers of metro lines, more than four times the U.S. figure, which has increased very slowly since the 1960s. 25 Chinese cities now have systems, and the number is rising every year.

Of the 12 largest metro networks in the world by length, seven are now in China. As of December 2017, Guangzhou’s metro passed New York’s Subway in length, and Beijing and Shanghai have by far the longest systems.

Some estimates suggest that Chinese cities will have more than 10,000 kilometers of metro lines by 2020. That’s in addition to the almost 1,000 kilometers of bus rapid transit, hundreds of kilometers of tramways, and massive commuter rail systems that have been built in cities around the country — not to mention the enormous high-speed rail network that has been constructed since 2007.

This investment in metro capacity has been met by a popular shift in how people get around. Current Chinese metro lines collectively carry about twice as many riders as the entire American public transportation network, buses, trains, and all.

The “riding habit” — the frequency of transit use per capita — has risen quickly in city after city. Guangzhou and Beijing now have greater use of their systems than any American city except for New York, with the average resident there taking 189 and 167 rides per year, respectively, compared to 230 per year in Gotham. Beijing and Shanghai systems now each carry more than ten million daily riders, the two highest figures in the world. And they have both doubled their ridership since 2010. It seems likely that the other cities following their path in line construction will eventually follow their lead in ridership, too.

Metro construction in China is largely the product of a massive central government investment. Between 2010 and 2015, the nation spent the equivalent of $189 billion on such lines, and between 2016 and 2020, it is expected to spend between $262 and $308 billion more. The U.S. government dedicates about $2.3 billion per year in total for all transit projects, so less than one-fifteenth of the Chinese investment.

Obviously, one reason China is able to pull off a massive infrastructure initiative like this is its top-down one-party dictatorship. But messy American democracy has managed to build large-scale public works before. Today, however, austerity and anti-urbanism define federal policy here, and high costs inhibit what cities can do on their own. In the “act of comparison” to China, Freemark says, “the illness of American planning is made apparent.”

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    “Next stop Tienanmen Square”

  • Alon Levy

    You don’t need autocracy to build stuff. Japan built a lot between the 1950s and 90s, and Spain has been building a lot since the 90s. South Korea built some under the military government and has built more since its transition to democracy in 1987.

  • djx

    There are at least two subway stations at Tiananmen. Here is a photo of one of them:
    http://c8.alamy.com/comp/BNJT4E/tiananmen-east-subway-station-entrance-beijing-china-BNJT4E.jpg

  • Elizabeth F

    The article might as well have been titled “China’s Investment in Highways puts the US to Shame.” China’s currently has 136,000km of highway, almost double the 77,000km of the USA Interstate Highway System. China’s highway system surpassed the USA in 2011, the same year their rapid transit systems did.

    China has 4.3x the population of the USA, so one would expect its transit and highway systems to both surpass that of the USA. So only recently did its rapid transit systems reach parity with America’s on a per capita basis. And the USA still have 2.5x as much highway per capita as China.

    In order to pay for all this infrastructure, China has borrowed like crazy. Chinese debt now stands at more than 300% of GDP. Compare to the USA, where debt is about 100% of GDP, just shy of its high of 120% during WWII. France is at 97%, UK at 88%, Germany 68%.

    It’s hard to tell; but we might find in the future that having less debt an so-so infrastructure is better than being highly indebted to amazing infrastructure that one has a hard time paying off.

  • Guest

    That level of subway service and the riding habit that supports it is built on a level of density that is unimaginable in the United States. The American Dream is about providing villa-style single-family housing for almost everyone who wants it other than the poorest. Such low levels of density can only be practically served with private cars. China was denser to begin with, but it has also aggressively demolished most of its older low-density housing in urban areas and replaced it with high-rises. In the United States that would be politically and socially impossible.

    Another interesting factor driving subway ridership is that China has banned motorcycles in major cities. Many other countries in Asia use those to provide individual transportation in cities too dense for universal car driving. In southern Taiwan, the metro has failed to meet ridership projections because people didn’t give up their motorbikes.

  • Elizabeth F

    > This investment in metro capacity has been met by a popular shift in how people get around

    Yes… people are abandoning their bicycles, being pushed off the roads by the “need” to devote ever-increasing amounts of road space to cars. This is a conscious effort of the authorities to “clear the roads” so the elite can drive, by putting the average Joe onto a subway. Or people are newcomers to the cities, settling in apartments much farther out than previous city limits, and unable to bike. Previously, these people lived in villages and didn’t need to get around at all.

  • Elizabeth F

    > Obviously, one reason China is able to pull off a massive infrastructure initiative like this is its top-down one-party dictatorship.

    No, not obvious at all.

    Remember that the USA has built massive infrastructure initiatives in the past. For example, the original NY subway system, through the 1930’s. Or the Interstate Highway System in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Or going further back, the 19th century railroad network. Or the national power grid. None of these projects were accomplished at a particularly authoritarian time of American history.

    The scale is different in China, simply because China’s population today is almost 10x greater than America’s population in 1950, when the Interstate Highway System was begun. But when you scale things properly by a per capita basis, I think you will find that both democracies and authoritarian regimes are able to build major infrastructure projects.

  • Michael

    All comments would be accurate if China & US had the same labor and capital costs. US has the lowest cost of capital, while near the highest labor costs. Politics aside, given the labor & capital dynamics, the US should be building subways (high capital cost, low operating costs) when poor nations are using buses, not the other way around.

  • Larry Littlefield

    China’s investment in everything puts the U.S. to shame.

    Part of it is catch up, with China trying to get what we already had. Can everyone in China take a hot shower every day? Probably not.

    And Chinese people live far worse so far more of national income can go to capital investment rather than consumption.

    Even so, in a couple of decades where will be areas of China with a population larger than the U.S. that is ahead of us, even if China on average remains behind because of the rest of it.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “In order to pay for all this infrastructure, China has borrowed like crazy. Chinese debt now stands at more than 300% of GDP. Compare to the USA, where debt is about 100% of GDP, just shy of its high of 120% during WWII. France is at 97%, UK at 88%, Germany 68%.”

    U.S. national debt may be 100 percent of GDP, but total U.S. debts are much higher. We borrowed to buy back stock to jack up executive pay, and go out to eat at Applebees.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/totalnonfindebt.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/debtbysector.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/consumerdebt.jpg

    Household debt falling due to mortgage defaults only. Bet 2017 will look worse. And The Donald is planning on one big national party for Generation Greed.

  • Newtonmarunner

    But you do need to have good land-use policies, pursue cost-effective projects that either increase capacity bigly and/or keep operating costs down, and keep your construction costs down as well (cheaper procurement policies and using more disruptive construction methods), etc. The U.S. is good at none of these things. We pursue bad projects like Silver Line to Dulles, H St. Corridor, South Coast Rail, South Station Expansion, BQX, backwards LGA Airtrain Extension, BART to Barryessa, etc. And when we do good ones like Second Ave. Subway, there’s so much project bloat from super-deep stations with full-length mezzanines, etc. that the project has marginal — rather than good — value. So people wonder why we can’t have nice things here in the U.S. …

  • Elizabeth F

    Exactly… China banned motorcycles so they could replace many motorcycles with a few cars. It might jack up subway ridership numbers, but it’s not the kind of authoritarian policy I can support. The fact is, two-wheeled vehicles are faster, cheaper and lower carbon footprint than just about any rapid transit system. Why should one spend billions of dollars on a metro system when the existing system of e-bikes and mopeds already works well?

    > That level of subway service and the riding habit that supports it is built on a level of density that is unimaginable in the United States.

    It’s a good thing, not a bad thing, that we are less land-constrained in the USA than in China. Two big reasons:

    1. We have 1/4 the population.
    2. By and large, our cities (on the coasts) and our food production (the middle) occupy two completely separate realms.

    Combine these two factors… in China, expanding the footprint of a city by necessity decreases the availability of high-quality cropland. In the USA, much less so. In the Northeast, for example, cropland was abandoned almost 100 years before post-WWII suburbanization rebuilt these areas with subdivisions and shopping malls.

    Other advantages of the American setup include: less pollution and contamination of our food supply, and so much food oversupply that food security simply is not an issue.

  • AnoNYC

    Banned ICE motorcycles and scooters, not electric but otherwise I agree.

