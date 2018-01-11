What’s Driving Hospital Sprawl?

Photo: Cleveland Clinic
Photo: Cleveland Clinic

In the greater Cleveland area, hospitals are fleeing urban neighborhoods for car-dependent locations. It’s a troubling trend that’s not limited to northeast Ohio.

Over the last few decades, the Cleveland Clinic has shuttered hospitals in inner-ring suburbs like East Cleveland and Lakewood. The process has been very painful for the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the healthcare giant has opened hospitals — always LEED certified! — in greenfield sprawl locations by highway interchanges in wealthier Avon and Twinsburg. Even its remaining main campus, which is in Cleveland, has sprawled out over city neighborhoods, creating tensions with the low-income black communities surrounding it.

Monte Castleman at Streets.mn says you’ll find the same pattern in the Twin Cities and around the nation. He explains the factors that are leading the industry to close urban hospitals and open new ones in cornfields. Trends in hospital design, like the preference for private rooms, are propelling the change:

You may have seen old pictures of hospitals with mammoth open wards. Over time these wards have gotten smaller and smaller until finally the standard was only two to a room, or “semi-private,” common in most postwar construction. And now the standard has reached the ultimate low, one person per room. More and more services are being done on an outpatient basis, surgery is becoming simpler and minimally invasive. This means only the most seriously ill and injured patients are kept inpatient. Also, with scares like MRSA and SARS are popping up on an almost routine basis, cross infection is becoming a serious concern.

Patient expectations have changed too. Our culture has increasingly demanded space and privacy. Much has been written about the shift from transit to private cars and from the city to the suburbs. More recently, kids sharing bedrooms is becoming uncommon and communal showering after gym was going out by my time in school. (I only recall a someone taking one a couple of times my entire school career, and when my school rebuilt the gym after my time they included private stalls for the boys.)  And patients in hospitals are demanding privacy too, or as much as is possible in that setting.

Obviously someone taken away by ambulance after a stroke isn’t in a position to ask to go to a certain hospital they like better; such a person is going to go wherever the paramedics decide to take them. But hospitals are in a stiff competition with each other for a certain type of patient for elective and semi-elective procedures, to the point they go as far as buying advertising. These are not Medicaid patients, on whom hospitals lose money, nor are they Medicare patients on whom hospitals might make a little or lose a little, depending. These are certainly not the uninsured, whose bills are often sold to collection agencies for pennies on the dollar or written off entirely as charity care. But I’m talking about patients with private insurance.

Such a privately insured patient seeking elective care is apt to like lots of free parking, plenty of shiny windows and granite, and most of all private rooms. Insurance will only pay for a semi-private room unless medically necessary, or a semi-private room is unavailable, so newer hospitals make sure semi-private rooms are not available by simply not having them.

Why not just remodel? It doesn’t pencil out, says Castleman.

Unfortunately it’s not as simple as busting out a couple of interior walls. The optimal sizes for semi-private and private rooms are completely different and not even multiples of each other. The figures I could find were for Canadian hospitals which are a bit smaller than US hospitals, but are still useful in comparison. Generally speaking a private hospital room is 165 square feet, or 13.25 X 20, and an semi-private is 265 square feet, or 15 X 22.

So suppose you have a hospital wing with 12 rooms on each side for a total of 48 patients, and a nursing station at the end. That’s 180 feet long. You could only fit 13 private rooms in that space, so chances are you wouldn’t even bother to try to reconfigure it with all the work of moving all the walls, windows, and bathrooms. But between the extra length and width you don’t need, you’ve now wasted over 1000 square feet for each wing of each floor. Plus the nursing station, which has a fixed space and minimum staffing, is only serving half the patients it could. Plus you still need to find a place to build 24 new rooms on your property. Even if you move to super-expensive structured parking (and Lakeview already is using structured parking), finding room on your cramped existing site could be problematic.

You can’t just build up because hospitals need to be horizontal to some degree. You need a nursing station serving a number of rooms, all with windows, on the same floor. At some point it becomes attractive to tear the whole thing down and start over from scratch on a new site.

Around Minneapolis, Castleman says, many hospitals that are moving to new greenfield sites weren’t located in very walkable areas to begin with.

But in Cleveland, urban neighborhoods are losing convenient access to healthcare facilities, expanding inequality and reducing job access.

More recommended reading today: The Transport Politic reports that the Trump administration has been withholding promised funds from shovel-ready transit projects all over the country. And Pricetags shares a time-lapse video showing how Seattle has grown denser over the last three years alone.

  • TakeFive

    Interesting read and ofc economics is always a driving factor. But as trends have changed and there’s a lot more than just ‘privacy’ that has changed then building new hospitals closer to where your ‘customers’ are only made for good common sense.

  • noktulo

    Mount Carmel in Columbus is dismantling its West hospital (in the urban Franklinton neighborhood), and retaining its nursing school and ER there while moving all its inpatient facilities to a new hospital south of suburb Grove City, which is pretty far out. It’s really sad that a facility that I’m sure helps support local businesses in Franklinton is moving out, and it’s moving from a more easily transit-accessible location to somewhere that is impossible to get to via transit. Sucks for transit-dependent relatives of long-term patients 🙁

  • Michael

    I’ll be a bit contrarian and say, good riddance. 1) Hospitals, Injured Soldier Homes, etc. have always been put at the urban edge; it’s only our horizontal growth over the last century that has absorbed into so many of them. It seems like they can provide a more comfortable experience and higher standard of care outside the city, which is something our ancestors recognized as well. 2) Hospitals provide about as much to urban life as a medium security prison. 3) I don’t think family physicians are necessarily leaving cities; rather mostly outpatient surgery so I don’t really buy into the various “health justice” arguments.

    I get the temptation among urbanists to see massive developments outside the city and wonder why it can’t be in the CBD, but the giant hospitals have huge costs: 1) often times they don’t pay property taxes, 2) they require huge amounts of public infrastructure like timed, signalized intersections, 3) bring in tons of cars – most of which switch in 20 minute crushes creating artificial rush hours, and 4) the employees & patients don’t really leave for lunch or anything, so it doesn’t do much to catalyze the area economically.

  • Jeff

    How are people supposed to get to a hospital to visit friends and family that’s in a car-dependent suburb? Your comparison to a prison isn’t too crazy, but I think a more accurate comparison would be to a jail. And this is exactly why the city is looking to close Rikers and replace it with a series of smaller jails throughout the boroughs–so that the incarcerated aren’t completely isolated from their communities. Same could be said for patients.

  • Same in Fresno. Over a 15 year period, 4 hospitals moved away from downtown to greenfield sites in the north part of town where the rich suburbs are. Only “Fresno Community Hospital” was left to serve the bottom half of the city.

  • Michael

    I’ll clarify that I am referring specifically to these massive destination hospital campuses – Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, “University of [State] Medical Center.” Certainly community hospitals are indispensable.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

How Cities Like Cleveland Can Grow and Tackle Climate Change

By Angie Schmitt |
City leaders from around the world are meeting right now in Quito, Ecuador, for the summit known as Habitat III — convened by the United Nations to map out a strategy for sustainable urbanization as more people flock to cities. Demographers forecast enormous populations shifts to urban areas in the coming decades. The nature of this growth will have profound effects […]

Greater Cleveland in Denial About Its Downfall: Sprawl

By Angie Schmitt |
Perhaps you’ve heard about Cleveland’s terrible vacancy problem, generally attributed to the decline of the manufacturing industry. But it’s not so simple. The greater Cleveland area shed just 2.5 percent of its population during the most recent census period. Meanwhile, the city of Cleveland proper lost a staggering 17 percent of its population over the […]

In Cleveland, An Old-School Planning Agency Sees the Light

By Angie Schmitt |
Cleveland’s metropolitan planning organization was one of those transportation agencies that had never quite gotten over the Eisenhower era. Sure, it threw some money at the transit agency every year. But for the most part, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) treated its mission as a simple matter of expanding roads to reduce congestion. […]

Even Places With No Congestion Are Widening Highways

By Angie Schmitt |
For every transportation agency trying to innovate and update policies for the 21st century, there are several thoughtlessly widening highways like it’s still 1956. Case in point: Ohio DOT, which wants to widen three highways in the Cleveland region. Tim Kovach has been poring over the global urban congestion rankings produced by Tom Tom, the GPS company. TomTom says that out of […]