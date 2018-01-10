Today’s Headlines

  • Auto Executives Admit Driverless Cars Are Pretty Far Off (Jalopnik)
  • Virginia and Maryland Will Study Dedicated Funding for Metro (WaPo)
  • Charlotte’s Blue-Line Extension Opens March 16 (WFAE, Observer)
  • What’s Next for Seattle Bike-Share? (Curbed) E-Bikes, for One Thing (Also Curbed)
  • Twin Cities Suburbs Advocate for Blue Line Extension (Star Tribune)
  • HART Board Addresses Complaints About Bus Cutbacks (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Albuquerque, Grand Rapids Fret Over Late FTA Reimbursements (KOAT, Michigan Radio)
  • Study: Lack of Bike Lanes Leads to “Close Calls” in Philadelphia (Voice)
  • Trial Starts for Austin Cops Accused of Racially Profiling and Beating Pedestrians (American-Statesman)
  • Why Do Americans Get So Enraged By Parking? (The Outline)