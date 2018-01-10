Today’s Headlines

- Auto Executives Admit Driverless Cars Are Pretty Far Off (Jalopnik)
- Virginia and Maryland Will Study Dedicated Funding for Metro (WaPo)
- Charlotte’s Blue-Line Extension Opens March 16 (WFAE, Observer)
- What’s Next for Seattle Bike-Share? (Curbed) E-Bikes, for One Thing (Also Curbed)
- Twin Cities Suburbs Advocate for Blue Line Extension (Star Tribune)
- HART Board Addresses Complaints About Bus Cutbacks (Tampa Bay Times)
- Albuquerque, Grand Rapids Fret Over Late FTA Reimbursements (KOAT, Michigan Radio)
- Study: Lack of Bike Lanes Leads to “Close Calls” in Philadelphia (Voice)
- Trial Starts for Austin Cops Accused of Racially Profiling and Beating Pedestrians (American-Statesman)
- Why Do Americans Get So Enraged By Parking? (The Outline)