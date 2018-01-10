A Haunting Glimpse at How Detroit Gave Way to Asphalt and Cars

A historic house used to sit at 3539 Russell Street, which is now a distribution center. Before photo: Dave Jordano; comparison via Detroit Street View
A historic house used to sit at 3539 Russell Street, which is now a distribution center. Before photo: Dave Jordano; comparison via Detroit Street View

These before and after photos of Detroit, compiled by Detroit Street View on Twitter, capture how the mass motoring era hollowed out American cities.

Detroit may have changed more than most urban places, but it was subject to the same forces as other cities — white flight and suburbanization facilitated by car infrastructure, the loss and dispersal of manufacturing jobs, migration to the Sunbelt. These haunting images portray a transformation that happened all over the country.

Detroit before 5

Detroit after 5

It’s barely recognizable, but the blue building on the left corresponds with the white building on the left in the top photo. Since the 1960s, asphalt to carry car traffic has swallowed up the buildings and businesses that made this area walkable.

Here’s one that captures the city in an in-between phase. In 1975, elevated highways had arrived, but people like the residents of this well-kept little house still persevered:

Detroit before

detroit after

Today, that house is gone. This section of 22nd Street was removed to widen the Ambassador Bridge to Canada in the late 2000s, a project that has met with a barrage of legal challenges.

Here’s a shot of a more central neighborhood, already looking neglected in 1980.

Detroit before 2

Detroit after 2The corner retail in the foreground of the before photo, at Clifford and Sibley Street, was removed to make way for the Detroit Redwings arena and a parking garage, according to Detroit Street View.

These photos show Elizabeth Street in Downtown Detroit. The large brick building in the foreground on the right was demolished in the 1970s after a long period of vacancy.

Detroit before 7

After

In the background of the photo below, of 3rd & Selden, you can see the Jeffries Homes, public housing built in 1953. It was demolished in 2001 and replaced with low-rise housing.

Detroit before 6

After

These photos capture Detroit at various stages in the cycle of disinvestment. As urban land values become lower, facilitated by highway sprawl and plant closures, more and more space becomes vacant or devoted to low-value uses like parking.

Obviously, if Detroit’s economic fortunes had been different, the city would look a lot different today. But with few exceptions, every U.S. city has succumbed to this same pattern, albeit less dramatically.

Thanks to Detroit Street View for helping us see clearly what has been lost.

  • Folicle

    Your point may be a good one but Detroit isn’t a very good example to use because there is no major US city that has seen such a decline in population (well over 50%) in this time period. For me the overwhelming sense from these images is of a city in structural decline and not one ravaged by autos.

    Contrast that with US cities that have seen huge growth and prosperity, and the images would show the opposite trend. Probably along with complaints of “gentrification”.

    If anything, the decline of Detroit can be seen more as the decline of the auto industry.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    True, though the Detroit metro as a whole has around the same population as when the city proper was at its peak!

  • Michael

    That may be the case, but the fact that Detroit had a 20-plus year head start on constructing the car-based society should give us all pause. It’s worth considering whether they are the canary in the coal mine, versus writing them off as an outlier.

    1 thing we can say with 100% certainty from the Detroit model is that the car-based society is certainly not a “sure thing” or a “guaranteed success.” We only have 1 city that’s been doing this for 100 years and it’s failed more or less catastrophically.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

7 Photos Show How Detroit Hollowed Out During the Highway Age

By Angie Schmitt |
While searching for images of highway interchanges in urban areas, I came across these historic aerial photos of Detroit on a message board, showing how the city fabric has slowly eroded. It’s a remarkable record of a process that has scarred many other American cities. 1949: Here’s what the east side of the city looked like right […]

Detroit Gets Back to Its Pre-Motor City Roots With Bike Manufacturing

By Angie Schmitt |
In all the havoc this latest recession has unleashed upon Detroit, a few refrains have been echoed repeatedly: recapture the city’s entrepreneurial spirit, embrace the green economy, and reduce dependency on the auto industry. There’s no better example of Detroit taking those recommendations to heart than Detroit Bikes. Todd Scott at M-Bike.org has this report: They […]

How Sprawl Got Detroit Into This Mess

By Angie Schmitt |
It wasn’t de-industrialization that bankrupted Detroit, wrote Paul Krugman in a New York Times column yesterday. If that was all there is to it, then how do you explain the fact that Pittsburgh, once so dependent on the steel industry, is now recovering? No, what brought Detroit to this low point, more than the loss […]

Parking Madness 2015 Elite Eight: Detroit vs. Camden

By Angie Schmitt |
Today it’s on to round two in Parking Madness, our hunt for the worst parking crater in an American town. Our first Elite Eight matchup features two cities struggling to rebuild in the wake of some serious urban disinvestment, and these parking craters certainly aren’t helping. It’s Camden vs. Detroit. Detroit The above image, submitted by reader Luke Klipp, […]

Protected Bike Lanes Could Be Coming to Detroit’s Main Drag

By Angie Schmitt |
Surely and steadily, biking is on the upswing in Detroit. Thousands of people turn out for “Slow Roll” social rides, a cultural event that exposes more people to the possibilities of cycling in the city. And the city has been adding bike lanes at an impressive clip. David Sands at Network blog We are Mode Shift reports that Detroit may get a new feather […]