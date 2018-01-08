Today’s Headlines

- BRT in Indianapolis, Rail in Seattle, and More Transit Projects to Watch in 2018 (Next City)
- FTA Signs Off on Kansas City Streetcar Expansion (Business Journal)
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Previews Mayor “Bike Lane” Bill Peduto’s Second Term
- D.C.-Baltimore Maglev Debate Grows More Heated (WaPo)
- Meet Route 130, the Deadliest Road in South Jersey (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- Dallas Newspapers Continue to Be Obsessed With Bike Clutter (Observer)
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Has Yet to Appoint Transpo Commission (Boston Globe)
- Podcast: More Barriers to Cycling Than Lack of Bike Lanes (Strong Towns)
- Surge in Online Deliveries Is Crowding City Streets (BBC)
- Seattle Gadfly Fails Again to Choke Off Funding for Sound Transit (The Stranger)