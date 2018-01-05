Today’s Headlines

- U.S. Car Sales Are Falling—But the Cars Are Bigger (NYT)
- High-Speed Rail Opponent Wants to Head House Transpo Committee (LA Times)
- FHWA Bans Flashing Beacons at Crosswalks Over Patent Issue (WTSP)
- D.C. Metro Safety Group Blows Past Deadline to Start Work (WaPost)
- D.C. Law Prohibits Gas Stations From Being Redeveloped (WAMU)
- Omaha Wants to Widen All of the Freeways! (World-Herald)
- Missouri Task Force Recommends Gas-Tax Hike (Springfield News-Leader)
- Cops Should Aggressively Ticket Distracted Drivers (Houston Chronicle)
- Seattle Considers Flex Parking Near Transit Corridors (KING)
- Mobility Lab: Don’t Rush Blindly Into Automation