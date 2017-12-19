Today’s Headlines

- Speeding Amtrak Train Derails in Washington, Killing Three and Injuring Dozens (NYT)
- Trump Touts Infrastructure Plan But Proposed Budget Would Cut Amtrak Funds (ABC)
- VA Gov. McAuliffe Proposes Additional $150M for D.C. Metro (WTOP)
- Does Dallas Have the Street Infrastructure to Handle Influx of Bike-Shares? (D Magazine)
- Board Recommends $1 Fare for Oklahoma City Streetcar (NewsOK)
- Salt Lake Tribune Gets Behind Slashing Transit Fares to Boost Ridership
- St. Paul Cyclist Memorialized as Police Arrest Driver and Car Owner (Star Tribune)
- 85 Percent Drive to Downtown Tucson, No Wonder There’s a Parking Problem (Arizona Daily Star)
- San Diego Searches for New Transpo Chief (Union-Tribune)
- Seattle DOT Director Resigns (Seattle Times)