Today’s Headlines

  • GOP Tax Bill Likely to Hurt City Transit and Infrastructure (CityLab)
  • Boston Suburbs Win Grants to Improve Bus Service (Globe)
  • I-66 Tolls Make D.C. Commuters Consider Metro (Post)
  • VA Delegate-Elect Danica Roem Opposes High I-66 Tolls (WTOP)
  • Washington Post Backs Comstock’s Metro Bill
  • California Mulls Replacing Gas Tax With Per-Mile Fee (Sacramento Bee)
  • Buffalo Officials Can’t Explain Why Transit Ridership Is Declining (News)
  • Private Investors Never Ponied Up for the St. Louis Loop (Post-Dispatch)
  • Cyclists Petition Philly to Move Faster on Safety Improvements (Inquirer)