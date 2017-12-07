Today’s Headlines

  • GOP Tax Bill Will Hit City Finances Hard (Curbed)
  • Texas Governor Blasts Austin’s Plan for Bus Lanes (KUVE, Spectrum News)
  • MDOT Moves Ahead With Plan to Remove Downtown Detroit Freeway (Free Press)
  • Complete Streets Coalition Starts Scoring Complete Streets Policies Based on Equitable Results (Fast Lane)
  • OKC Complete Street Is Not What the City Promised (Oklahoman)
  • Bicycling Magazine Names the Top 25 Most Bike-Friendly Companies
  • Phoenix Light Rail: 9 Years Old and Still Growing (Downtown Devil)
  • Tempe Streetcar Price Tag Could Rise (KJZZ)
  • Police Sweeps Reduce Ridership on Salt Lake City Transit (Tribune)
  • Minneapolis Is Serious About People Shoveling Their Sidewalks (Star-Trib)