Talking Headways Podcast: Mayor Rahm Emanuel at NACTO Chicago

This week’s episode comes to you from the NACTO Designing Cities Conference in Chicago. Listen in on the keynotes from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois DOT Director of Planning and Programming Erin Aleman.

Emanuel discusses Chicago’s recent improvements to its transportation system and why he wants a ride-hailing fee to fund transit investment. After the mayor, you’ll Aleman talk about how IDOT is using NACTO’s street design guides and working to reduce fatalities on state roads.