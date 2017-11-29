Today’s Headlines

- Seattle Transit Ridership Is Growing Faster Than Any Other City (Biz Journal)
- Montgomery County, Maryland, Unveils Design for New BRT Stations (WaPost)
- D.C. Program Gives Low-Income Riders Bike-Share Discounts (Mobility Lab)
- Milwaukee Board Reviews Potential Designs for Streetcar Stops (Urban Milwaukee)
- Repaving Project on Major Buffalo Artery Will Include Bike Lanes (Buffalo Rising)
- Once Called a Boondoggle, Charlotte Light Rail Has Been a Success (Observer)
- Eugene, Oregon, Releases Vision Zero Plan (News Tribune)
- WESA Explains Pittsburgh’s Complete Streets Policy
- Paris Mayor Proposes Car-Free Bridges Over Seine (Next City)
- Drivers Playing Pokemon Go Caused Millions in Damage—in Just One County (The Verge)