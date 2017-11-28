To Reduce Pollution, London Will Outlaw Parking Construction

Photo: Garry Knight/Flickr
Photo: Garry Knight/Flickr

Saying London needs to get “bolder” about reducing reliance on cars, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced today that the city will ban the construction of new parking spaces in home and office developments in large parts of the city.

Details of the plan will not be released until tomorrow, but the Times of London reports that Khan wants to stop the addition of new parking spaces in central London and locations with good transit access.

The restriction on car parking is part of a package of reforms Khan is putting forward to reduce air pollution in London, which contributes to an estimated 9,500 premature deaths each year. Another plank calls for doubling the number of bike parking spaces in retail locations.

Khan’s goal is to increase the share of trips by foot, bike, or transit from 64 percent to 80 percent over the next 25 years, according to the Times, eliminating 3 million daily car trips.

London’s network of high-quality “cycling superhighways” is still a work in progress, but it’s already proven that bicycling can efficiently move large numbers of people in the city. Londoners now make more than 600,000 daily bike trips, or about one seventh as many as the Tube carries. Khan hopes to put every resident within 400 meters of a protected bike lane by 2041.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

More Space for Parking Than Offices at Boston-Area TOD

By Noah Kazis |
A proposal to build new office and residential space near the end of Boston’s Green Line will also triple the amount of parking at the station. Photo: HelveticaFanatic/Flickr Another city, another would-be transit-oriented development undermined by a glut of parking. This time it’s Newton, Massachusetts, where plans are underway to build 420,000 square feet of […]

Goodbye Downtown New Haven Highway, Hello 1,300 Parking Spaces?

By Angie Schmitt |
Advocates for livable streets in New Haven have high hopes for the Downtown Crossing/Route 34 West projects, made possible by a highway teardown that will open 16 acres of prime, center-city land. But the opportunity to create a better connected, more people-friendly place is off to a disappointing start. Last week, the New Haven Board […]

How to Make Transit Succeed in a Sprawling City

By Angie Schmitt |
In many ways, Calgary, Canada’s third-largest city, is very much like a sprawling American city. But in one way, it’s very different: It’s a huge transit city. Despite being composed mostly of sprawling single-family homes, in this Canadian energy boomtown, 50 percent of downtown workers arrive by transit and another 11 percent by bike — way […]