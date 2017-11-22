Today’s Headlines

- Trump Will Unveil Infrastructure Plan After Tax Reform, Seriously (The Hill)
- California to Follow Portland’s Lead by Ending Parking Minimums (Mobility Lab)
- Sound Transit Moves Forward on Three Affordable TODs (Curbed Seattle)
- Funding Will Benefit Philadelphia Walking/Biking Projects (Philly Voice)
- Ruling on Fare Enforcement Has Little Effect on Cleveland Transit (Scene)
- Minneapolis’ Southwest LRT Delayed by Environmental Review (MinnPost)
- Richard Florida: Driverless Cars Will Encourage Sprawl and Inequality (CityLab)
- Suburban Maryland Has Way Too Much Parking and Knows It (GGW)
- Santa Fe Intermodal Hub Will Open Next Month (Journal Record)
- Uber Covered Up Hack of 57 Million Users’ Data (NPR, USA Today)
- In Defense of Wearing Headphones on a Bike (Outside)