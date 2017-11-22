Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Will Unveil Infrastructure Plan After Tax Reform, Seriously (The Hill)
  • California to Follow Portland’s Lead by Ending Parking Minimums (Mobility Lab)
  • Sound Transit Moves Forward on Three Affordable TODs (Curbed Seattle)
  • Funding Will Benefit Philadelphia Walking/Biking Projects (Philly Voice)
  • Ruling on Fare Enforcement Has Little Effect on Cleveland Transit (Scene)
  • Minneapolis’ Southwest LRT Delayed by Environmental Review (MinnPost)
  • Richard Florida: Driverless Cars Will Encourage Sprawl and Inequality (CityLab)
  • Suburban Maryland Has Way Too Much Parking and Knows It (GGW)
  • Santa Fe Intermodal Hub Will Open Next Month (Journal Record)
  • Uber Covered Up Hack of 57 Million Users’ Data (NPRUSA Today)
  • In Defense of Wearing Headphones on a Bike (Outside)