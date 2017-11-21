Today’s Headlines

- D.C. Metro Improves Performance, But Bus Ridership Declines (Post)
- Columnist: Houston’s Street Design Is Even Worse Than L.A.’s (Chronicle)
- Chicago Suburbs Redevelop Around Transit and Walkable Downtowns (Tribune)
- Portland (KOIN) and San Antonio (Rivard Report) Mourn People Killed by Drivers
- Students Spurn Transit for Uber and Lyft at University of Maryland (Diamondback)
- With CEO Leaving (Free Press), Curbed Asks Readers About Future of Detroit Transit
- Boise Will Raise Downtown Parking Rates (Idaho Statesman)
- Seattle’s Monorail Has Been Saved — For Now (My Northwest)
- The Chinese Bike-Share Boom Might Be Over (Quartz)