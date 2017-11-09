Today’s Headlines

- Lack of Infrastructure, Station Density Make Bike-Share a Bust in San Diego (Voice of SD)
- Minneapolis Upgrading Its Protecting Bike Lanes (Southwest Journal)
- Why Didn’t the Internet Kill Off Commuting? (Pacific Standard)
- Jan Gehl: Architects Forgot How to Design Human-Scale Spaces (Arch Daily)
- New York Times Magazine Devotes an Issue to the Future of the Car
- D.C.-Area Leaders Back One-Year Metro Funding Patch (WTOP)
- Work Moves Ahead on Embattled Seattle Streetcar (Times)
- People Are More Likely to Walk on Walkable Streets (Mobility Lab)
- Waymo Will Launch Driverless Ride-Hailing Service in Phoenix (CNBC)
- Houston Car Owners Are So Desperate They’re Posting Fake ‘No Parking’ Signs (KHOU)