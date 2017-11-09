Talking Headways Podcast: Defending the Right of Way
This week’s guest is Benjamin De La Pena, deputy director for policy, planning, mobility, and right of way at Seattle DOT. We talk about SDOT’s New Mobility Playbook, which describes “strategies for shaping the future of transportation in a way that puts people first.” Benjamin also discusses his affinity for international examples of transportation solutions, how to help unbanked people access transportation options, and how organizations can get ahead on policy during this whirlwind of change for mobility technologies.