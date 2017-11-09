Talking Headways Podcast: Defending the Right of Way

This week’s guest is Benjamin De La Pena, deputy director for policy, planning, mobility, and right of way at Seattle DOT. We talk about SDOT’s New Mobility Playbook, which describes “strategies for shaping the future of transportation in a way that puts people first.” Benjamin also discusses his affinity for international examples of transportation solutions, how to help unbanked people access transportation options, and how organizations can get ahead on policy during this whirlwind of change for mobility technologies.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future of Shared Mobility

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’ve got a fascinating discussion from the Live.Ride.Share conference in Denver earlier this year. Hear what representatives from NRDC, Uber, Lyft, and U.S. DOT think about the future of shared-use mobility systems, carpooling services, autonomous vehicles, and their impact on cities and greenhouse gases. Speakers include: Mark Dowd, deputy assistant secretary for research and technology […]

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future Is Not Far Away

By Jeff Wood |
Our guest this week is Sylvain Haon of the International Association of Public Transport ahead of the organization's global summit in Montreal. We talk about big transit projects happening around the world, the transition toward mobility as a service, sustainable mobility planning in Europe, and how autonomous vehicles will complement transit in the future.

Talking Headways Podcast: Remaking California Transportation

By Jeff Wood |
This week on Talking Headways I’m joined by a big roster of guests to talk about California’s climate legislation and how it will change transportation policy. Lauren Michelle of Policy in Motion and Kate White, Deputy Secretary for Environmental and Housing at the California State Transportation Agency, give us the lay of the land when it […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Sharing a Ride to the Future

By Jeff Wood |
This week's guest on Talking Headways is Zack Wasserman, head of global business development at Via, a ride-hailing company headquartered in New York. We talk about Via’s role as a trip provider, as well as a software builder for transit agencies, and how we can get more people sharing rides. We also discuss how transportation systems are likely to change in lower density places and the role of technological and policy innovation in both the public and private transportation sectors.

Oakland Forging Ahead With New Ideas for Transportation

By Melanie Curry |
It’s exciting times in Oakland, California. In the past six weeks, Oakland has passed a raft of policies that promise to have a lasting effect on the city’s future transportation and development. This is all being done as part of the city government’s reorganization, creating a new Department of Transportation to better strategize and coordinate […]