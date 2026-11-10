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Car-Free Streets

How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film

Clarence Eckerson Jr. of Streetfilms talks with "The War on Cars" about how he uses filmmaking as a tool to make cities better.
12:03 AM EST on November 10, 2026
How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film
Clarence Eckerson Jr. (inset) has spent two decades doing short films about the livable streets movement, culminating in his first full-length feature about a major street project in his hometown (main photo). Photos: Streetsblog

Clarence Eckerson Jr. has been capturing the livable streets movement in short films for more than 20 years on his website, Streetfilms, and, of course in the pages of Streetsblog. Now, he’s releasing his first feature-length project – and getting a spotlight on one of our favorite podcasts.

Today on The Brake, we’re sharing an excerpt of Eckerson’s conversation with our friends Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon, the co-hosts of The War on Cars podcast, about Eckerson’s exciting new project as well as the larger story of how to use film as a medium for change.

Give it a listen, then head on over to the War on Cars feed or Patreon to listen to the rest.

For a transcription of this podcast (with AI typos), click here.

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Photo of Streetsblog
Streetsblog
This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Car-Free Streets | Clarence Eckerson | Livable Streets | Podcasts | Streetfilms | The Brake | Urbanism

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