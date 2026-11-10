How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film

Clarence Eckerson Jr. has been capturing the livable streets movement in short films for more than 20 years on his website, Streetfilms, and, of course in the pages of Streetsblog. Now, he’s releasing his first feature-length project – and getting a spotlight on one of our favorite podcasts.

Today on The Brake, we’re sharing an excerpt of Eckerson’s conversation with our friends Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon, the co-hosts of The War on Cars podcast, about Eckerson’s exciting new project as well as the larger story of how to use film as a medium for change.

Give it a listen, then head on over to the War on Cars feed or Patreon to listen to the rest.

For a transcription of this podcast (with AI typos), click here.