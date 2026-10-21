‘Premeditated Road Violence’: Toronto Protestors Block Bike Lane Removal
Toronto advocates are putting their bodies on the line to protect a bike lane the province wants to rip out — and and to fight a wave of anti-bike lane sentiment that this writer warns is sweeping the whole continent.
By Tom Fucoloro
12:02 AM EDT on October 21, 2026
Tom Fucoloro is the founder and editor of Seattle Bike Blog, which has been covering the Emerald City since 2010.
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