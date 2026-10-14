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Wednesday’s Headlines Wake Up

The U.S. DOT's "war on woke" is going to get people killed.
12:01 AM EDT on October 14, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Wake Up
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy declared that bike lanes are "DEI." Photo: Still from Senate EPW Hearing
  • The rate of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. is more than twice that of most developed nations, and experts believe it will likely rise under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s “car-obsessed MAGA ideology.” Under his leadership, the Trump administration scrubbed references to speeding and proven safety measures like road diets and bike lanes. (The Guardian)
  • Democrats don’t always deliver progressive transportation policies, according to Beth Osborne. Some blue states used infrastructure funding from the Biden administration to build more highways, while some red states have seen emissions decline because they’re loathe to build new highways they can’t afford to maintain.
  • More transit agencies are using tap-and-go fare payment systems. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Boston is building a protected bike lane at the intersection where a driver killed transportation planner and cyclist Louisa Gag. (WBUR)
  • Automated speed cameras in Denver and expanded hours when parking fees are in effect are expected to generate $6 million in revenue. (Denverite)
  • Uber is spending $2.5 million to help re-elect New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a time when state lawmakers are considering regulations on its competitors, like Waymo. (Politico)
  • WalletHub ranked Philadelphia as the worst city in the U.S. to drive in. (Billy Penn)
  • A walkable New Urban development in Utah is facing backlash from opponents of density. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Tacoma is studying potential improvements to crash-prone Portland Avenue. (The Urbanist)
  • Richmond is making more than 3,000 repairs to broken sidewalks near schools. (Standard)
  • Relaxed zoning laws around Edmonton light rail have led to a 50 percent increase in new housing units. (CBC)
  • Even some transit advocates like Reece Martin are starting to think high-speed rail is too expensive for Canada, and that frequent service might be more important. (The Transit Brief)
  • Cyclists are challenging Ontario’s policy of tearing up bike lanes at Canada’s Supreme Court. (CP24)
  • European cities are not electrifying their bus fleets fast enough to meet climate goals. (DW)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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