Wednesday’s Headlines Wake Up
The U.S. DOT's "war on woke" is going to get people killed.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on October 14, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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