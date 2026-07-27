Monday’s Headlines Still Aren’t Safe
Despite recent progress, the U.S. has been lagging behind other developed nations on road safety for decades.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on July 27, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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