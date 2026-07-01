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Wednesday’s Headlines Brake Out

Look, ma, no hands is about to become look, ma, no brakes.
12:01 AM EDT on July 1, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Brake Out
If you're a robotaxi passenger, soon there may be no way to stop the car if it doesn't stop itself when it's supposed to. Photo: Waltarrrr, CC
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is looking to end a federal requirement that autonomous vehicles come equipped with a brake pedal or lever. What happens, then, when an AV goes rogue, as they’ve been known to do? (Jalopnik)
  • In a country where it seems like it’s impossible to get anything done, Democratic socialists are winning big-city mayorships with promises of effective governance. (The Guardian)
  • Federal funding may be uncertain these days, but several major transit projects are moving forward regardless. (Construction Dive)
  • The vice president of the Eno Center for Transportation calls on Congress to fund intercity rail. (Passenger Transport)
  • Something to remember in our quest to reduce car dependency is that suburban strip malls do provide affordable rents for small businesses. (MinnPost)
  • In response to a federal investigation, the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has told the Federal Transit Administration that it has hired more sworn police officers, while crime is down 25 percent since 2024 (11Alive). Union workers say their job is still dangerous (Georgia Public Broadcasting), but it hasn’t stopped MARTA ridership from doubling during the World Cup (AJC).
  • Extreme heat is delaying Amtrak trains in Florida and Georgia. (News4Jax)
  • The Utah Transit Authority renewed high-frequency buses in Salt Lake City. (Weekly)
  • Pittsburgh transit advocates are opposed to a proposal to divert tax funds away from neighborhoods near transit stations to pay for revitalization projects. (Public Source)
  • An order for California state government workers to go back to the office is likely to make Sacramento traffic worse, but also boost transit ridership, as well as carpooling and biking. (Bee)
  • Denver is holding a competition for artists to design a stamp for the thousands of miles of sidewalks it’s repairing or building. (Denverite)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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