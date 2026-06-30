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Tuesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up

Nothing but burning fewer fossil fuels will stop the deadly extreme heat waves and wildfires.
12:01 AM EDT on June 30, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up
Photo courtesy Vision Zero Cities Journal
  • Scientists say it’s impossible that the heat wave ripping through Europe would be happening if not for manmade climate change. Those scientists also point to the need to stop burning fossil fuels (Associated Press). Carbon capture — taking carbon out of the atmosphere and burying it underground — is highly impractical (ProPublica). Failure to deal with the problem will result in millions of deaths from extreme heat and wildfire smoke (Grist).
  • Another reason to provide alternatives to driving is that it’s getting so expensive. Car-dependent cities are deeply vulnerable to spikes in gas prices (The Conversation). In Las Vegas, for example, workers are increasingly turning to an underfunded bus system and biking in 105-degree weather on dangerous roads because they can’t afford to drive (Straight Arrow News).
  • Senate Democrats want to include provisions in the BUILD America 250 Act preventing political meddling in transportation grants, such as the Trump administration freezing funding for various transit projects. (Engineering News-Record)
  • Transit boards need more representation for transit riders. (PubliCola)
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson secretly bid $3.3 billion to buy back parking meters the city sold to a private equity firm in a financially disastrous 2008 deal. (Block Club Chicago)
  • Kansas City is ending the fare-free bus program that inspired New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (The National Desk)
  • Washington state is still facing a deficit in its transportation budget despite bumping up the gas tax. (Governing)
  • Seattle loves to designate streets as bike- and pedestrian-friendly, but does little to actually slow down drivers. (The Urbanist)
  • Honolulu wants to revitalize the flagging bikeshare Biki by buying 600 new bikes and investing in operations. (Hawaii Public Radio)
  • Tech billionaires are renewing their push to build a brand-new Bay Area city. (Cal Matters)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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