Talking Headways Podcast: The Transit ‘Abundance’ Playbook
Everyone is talking about "Abundance," but in the transit world, its de-regulatory approach might work.
By Jeff Wood
11:05 AM EDT on June 25, 2026
Jeff Wood is the creator of the Talking Headways podcast and editor of the newsletter The Overhead Wire.
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